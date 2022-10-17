Mikey celebrated his birthday on October 12 and had a brilliant day celebrating with his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The birthday boy was treated to a group walk at the beach with his canine pals, plenty of fuss and cuddles from his favourite carers.

He was also spoilt with lots of treats and toys that were sent in as gifts from his sponsors.

Mikey, a cocker spaniel at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

But despite having the best day that he could while being thoroughly spoilt, Mikey is still waiting to receive the ultimate gift on the top of his list: a forever home.

Mikey dreams of finding a calm household with a consistent routine that he can settle into.

He would also appreciate a garden of his own to zoom about in, and an area of the house that is reserved just for him so that he can enjoy his mealtimes in peace and quiet.

Despite being in his senior years, the nine-year-old still has plenty of energy. He particularly enjoys chasing around after his toys and playing a game of 'swapsies' with a tennis ball.

Having made great progress learning new skills, the super-smart chap is keen to find adopters who have just as much enthusiasm as he does when it comes to reward-based training.

An adult-only family who have experience with dogs, and who can dedicate much of their time to Mikey, would be a ‘pawfect’ match.

While he will need to be the only pet at home, Mikey enjoys catching up with other likeminded dogs when going out for his walks and would benefit from regular, social outings.

If you think that you could offer Mikey the promise of a loving, lifelong home, then visit his profile: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming, or call 0303 003 0000 to find out more.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.