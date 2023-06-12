Meet Logan – a dog full of life and enthusiasm who is up for adoption and looking for a loving home.

Logan has been described by Dogs Trust as a playful character with a super smart brain.

The Jack Russell Terrier is deaf and, while this doesn’t affect his fun personality, it means he’ll be looking for an understanding family who can offer him plenty of patience.

Since arriving in the care of Dogs Trust, the clever pooch has already made great progress with his training, so is looking for a family who can continue teaching him fun new tricks and skills using sign-language.

Having had little experience around new people and other dogs, the sweet one-year-old can be sensitive at times and will need ongoing support to help develop his confidence.

While Logan likes to get to know people at his own pace, his carers say that he is the most affectionate and loving little dog who will love nothing more than snuggling up on your lap for cuddles once he has made friends with you.

He must be the only pet at home, and he’ll need to live in an adult-only household, with gradual introductions to any visitors.

A garden of his own is essential, as he will need to build up going for his walks over time, and only once he is fully settled in at home.

A local home, within a two-hours’ drive to Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre (BN43 5LT) is essential, and a family who have experience with deaf dogs would be preferred.

If you are interested in adopting Logan, or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

