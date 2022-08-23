Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-year-old is full of cheeky and endearing qualities.

Despite having recently entered a more 'mature' stage of his life, Woody is bursting with playful energy and likes to keep his brain busy.

Described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as possibly one of the smartest dogs at the centre, Woody loves nothing more than learning new skills and showing off all his tricks — particularly his adorable ‘wave’ - in return for tasty treats.

Woody, a Shih Tzu cross Poodle at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

He would really benefit from a family who have a keen interest in reward-based training and can support him to continue making progress with all that he has learnt so far.

When it comes to making friends, Woody prefers a gentle approach, without too much pressure.

He does have an independent side to his character, but once you hqave earned his trust, he will be a loyal best buddy for life.

While Woody has lots of love to offer his favourite friends, he will never be a 'lap dog' and prefers to interact with his humans by doing fun activities together, such as playing fetch, going for walks or participating in training together, rather than receiving lots of affection.

He would best be suited to an adult-only home with experienced dog owners, who can take the time to learn his body language and who will respect his space when he needs it.

It is also important that he is the only pet at home, but the Shih Tzu cross is happy to walk in places where there are other on-lead dogs about.

He will need his own separate room of the house, where he can enjoy all his favourite things without being disturbed, and a garden of his own is essential.

Ultimately, Woody will make for a fantastic companion to patient adopters who can dedicate plenty of their time to him.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.