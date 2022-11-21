Meet Rocco – a greyhound with a sweet, yet sensitive character, who is looking for a new home.

The adorable five-year-old is seeking a quiet and relaxing adult-only household, with patient parents who can form a special bond with this gentle giant, while also supporting him with some confidence building.

Rocco has a lot of love to offer and, although it can take a little time to gain his trust, once he knows you well Rocco is an affectionate companion who will greet you excitably and love every second by your side.

He loves chilling out on his cosy bed, enjoys calming walks and loves gnawing on a tasty chew.

Rocco loves doing zoomies and would need a garden of his own, where he could bound around until his heart’s content.

His dream home will be in a quiet and calm location, with access to peaceful walking routes away from any hustle and bustle.

As Rocco will need to build his confidence, his owners will need to be able to dedicate time and love to this brown-eyed boy, so he can get the attention he deserves to flourish.

Rocco may be able to live with a confident canine if they were to get on well upon multiple introductions at the centre, however he is unable to live with cats or small animals.

