Meet Zara – an adorable dog who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham are hoping to find a home for the beautiful Borzoi, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday in the charity’s care.

Described as a ‘true princess’, Zara was well-and-truly spoiled with homemade treats and party hats, while being surrounded by her favourite canine carers.

‘Equally elegant as she is endearing’, Zara turns heads wherever she wanders, but isn’t always fond of such attention. Instead, she prefers to keep a low-profile, getting to know people at her own pace.

However, once you’ve earnt her trust, Dogs Trust said she’ll be your best buddy for life – relishing your love and affection in abundance.

Zara has been described as a ‘a popular pooch’ amongst the staff who work with her, and enjoys being showed with affection and TLC.

But, despite the adoration from her carers, Zara is really wishing to find a family of her own.

Her ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where she can enjoy off-lead zoomies in a private garden.

The youngest members of her family should be of secondary-school age, and she must be the only pet at home.

Ultimately, this adorable dog is one who enjoys life’s simple luxuries— relaxing walks in quieter areas, a sofa to snooze on, and cuddles from her favourite people.

If you think you could offer Zara her a loving home, or if you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

