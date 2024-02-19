Ten-year-old Wilma may be small, but she’s full of personality, staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham said.

Her carers say she is bound to make for a fabulously loyal and loving companion to her new family, in addition to being great fun to be around with her ‘infectious and playful’ energy.

Wilma is described by those who know her as ‘a true sweetheart’ and will likely lap up all your affection and enjoy sofa snuggles in the evenings.

Despite having entered her senior years, the French Bulldog is still very spritely and loves to explore on her daily adventures or chase after her toys in the garden.

She is a very people-oriented pooch, but will be happy to spend time alone for a few hours once she has settled into her new routine.

Affectionate in her nature, Wilma relishes a fuss from her favourite friends but, due to her limited vision, can be easily startled if she can’t see someone approaching her space.

As such, staff at the rehoming centre believe she would best be suited to a home with older teens who can be understanding of her needs.

She could possibly share her home with a confident cat, depending on the layout of your home and a gradual introduction process. However, she is unable to live with another dog.

Being an older lady, Wilma does have slight mobility issues with her back legs and may need a specific exercise routine, as well as pain medication in the future, Dogs Trust said.

Her ideal home setup would have non-slip flooring and minimal steps to contend with.

To begin your online application to adopt Wilma, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

