Belle has been described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as having a sweet, yet sensitive character.

At seven-years-old, she has already figured out the parts of life that keep her feeling happy and would love to find a family who could bring these things into her world. This includes meeting up with other sociable dogs for a walk, enjoying some food-based enrichment activities (such as snuffle mats and destruction boxes), participating in fun tricks training, and chilling out on a big cosy bed.

Belle is also keen to spend time with her human pals but can be timid at first and prefers to build up a bond at her own pace.

Patient adopters, who could take things slow, and allow her the time she needs to make friends, would be ideal.

Owing to her sensitive character and tendency to become obsessive over her food, Belle is looking for a family where the youngest members are in their later teens.

Likewise, she will need to be the only pet in her new abode but would benefit from sociable walks with calm- natured canines.

Her dream home setup would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, with non-slip flooring, and minimal steps to contend with.

Ultimately, Belle is an endearing little lady who would love to revel in the comforts of a loving family home.

If you think that you could offer Belle a place to call forever, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

