Meet Reggy – a dog ‘full of fun-loving energy’ who is looking for a home.

The Rottweiler cross was originally found as a stray and is now being cared for by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Staff say he’s a ‘big softie at heart’ and loves nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people.

While his carers have limited information on his life prior to his arrival at the rehoming centre, they have been working closely with him to assess his needs and what would make for his perfect home.

So far, they have learnt that he enjoys keeping busy, whether its when playing with his toys, or burning some steam on a long walk, so will be seeking active adopters who can fill his life with adventure and activities.

Aged approximately 18-months-old, Reggy is only a youngster and is still learning about the world, as well as the life-skills needed to become a fabulous family pet.

A family who has a keen interest in reward-based training, and who could support him through his journey would be ideal.

Dogs Trust says, due to his enthusiastic to greet his humans, Reggy can forget his manners at times and may jump up in excitement. He would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are in their later teens, dog-savvy, and confident around larger breeds of a boisterous nature.

Reggy also needs to be the only pet at home and requires quieter walking areas, where he can avoid bumping into lots of other dogs.

If you think that you could offer Reggy the enriching life that he longs for, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit:

www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

