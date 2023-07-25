Meet Scrappy – a cheeky and playful Terrier who is looking for a new home.

At almost two-years-old, the terrific Terrier loves to keep busy and has just as much brain power as he does energy levels.

The Dogs Trust team said Scrappy is ‘full of character’ and would love equally active adopters who could keep him busy with lots of fun activities, with an interest in teaching their dog though reward-based training.

Much more a fan of his human friends, Scrappy will need to be the only pet in his new home. He’ll need to go for his walks in less frequented areas, and is unable to live where there are any neighbouring dogs.

Scrappy

A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy an off-lead zoom about, as well as participating in many games of fetch!

While he is full of fun-loving energy, Scrappy can get easily overwhelmed when there’s lots of hustle and bustle.

He would best be suited to a quieter household, living with secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches, and who could allow him some space when he is first settling into his new routine.

Once he knows you well, Scrappy’s carers say that he’ll show you his affectionate side by hopping up onto your lap, while relishing gentle fusses.

Scrappy

If you have plenty of love and time to offer, and live within a two-hours’ drive to the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre (BN43 5LT) then Scrappy would love to hear from you!