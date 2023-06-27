Meet Sooty – a sweet Chihuahua cross Pomeranian with a sensitive side who is looking for a loving home.

Th six-year-old prefers the quieter side of life and is particularly keen to explore in peaceful locations or spend his afternoons snoozing on a cosy bed.

When listing Sooty’s favourite things, spending quality time with his people pals comes out on top, Dogs Trust said.

He enjoys making new friends and showing off his tricks, including ‘sit’ or ‘paw’, in exchange for tasty treats. However, he likes to save his affection for those he has formed a strong bond with and will nudge into your hands when he’s comfortable enough to ask for a fuss.

His carers at the Shoreham rehoming centre said a gentle, ‘hand’s-off’ approach is needed when building Sooty’s friendship and he appreciates his space at times.

The endearing Chihuahua cross Pomeranian would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens.

Currently lacking in confidence around other canines, Sooty will need to be the only pet at home and avoid walking where there are lots of other dogs roaming.

Ultimately, Sooty’s perfect match would be with patient adopters, who can support him with some confidence building and provide him the relaxing lifestyle that he longs for.

If you are interested in adopting Sooty or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

