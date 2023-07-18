NationalWorldTV
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Labrador living in kennels hopes to find home before his birthday

Meet Bruno – a Labrador who is hoping to find a home in time to celebrate his birthday with his new family.
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST

Staff at Dogs Trust are searching for the perfect family to adopt ‘gorgeous’ golden Labrador Bruno before he turns four on August 12.

His ideal owners would offer him an active, yet peaceful lifestyle, with plenty of time outdoors.

Bruno particularly favours beach walks, where he can splash around in the water to his hea rt’s content, though his other most-loved pastimes include chomping on healthy snacks, getting fusses from his favourite humans, and playing with his toys.

Bruno. Photo: Dogs TrustBruno. Photo: Dogs Trust
Bruno. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust Shoreham said offering Bruno a game of fetch is one of the quickest ways to earn his trust.

Despite this, Bruno can be a little apprehensive when first making friends and tends to feel overwhelmed when there’s lots going on around him.

He would best be suited to a quieter home environment, where he can gradually build a strong bond with his adopters through playtime in the garden.

He can live with sensible, older teens and must be the only pet in the household.

Bruno. Photo: Dogs TrustBruno. Photo: Dogs Trust
Bruno. Photo: Dogs Trust

Currently lacking in social skills, Bruno would benefit from continued socialisation with calmer canines to help build up his confidence, as well as support from his adopters to be mindful of off-lead dogs bounding over to him.

Ultimately, once you’ve built a bond with Bruno, his carers say that he’s a joy to be around and will love nothing more than chilling out in your company.

If you think you could make Bruno’s birthday wish come true, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

