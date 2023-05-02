Meet Gunner – an adorable and excitable dog who is looking for a loving new home.

Described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as a ‘lively chunk of love’, Gunner is hoping to find a family who can offer him a lifetime of fun and adventure.

The sweet Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross is full of excitable energy and would suit active adopters who share his enthusiasm for enriching, long walks, and who are confident in managing his size and strength.

Patient people who have plenty of time to dedicate to him would be perfect for Gunner. This includes keeping him company at home, playing all his favourite games with him in the garden, and teaching him new skills.

One-year-old Gunner is not only super smart, but he’s also keen to learn and has been making brilliant progress with his various training plans.

He’ll benefit from continuing his training once he’s at home, especially building up his social skills around other dogs. While he works on his doggy-etiquette, Gunner will best be suited to quieter walking areas.

Gunner is unsuitable to live with any other pets and the youngest members of his family should be in their teenage years.

The adorable chap is bound to make for a loyal and loving companion once he settles into his forever home.

If you think you could share your sofa with a big chap with an even bigger heart, then Gunner would love to hear from you.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

