Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-month-old Border Collie has tonnes of playful energy, yet an equally sensitive soul, according to staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

During his time at the rescue centre, Thomas has been steadily gaining confidence and is now on the lookout for a calm and stable home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a dog who thrives in a peaceful environment, he is best suited to households where the youngest family members are aged 16 and over, as too much commotion can overwhelm him.

Meet Thomas – a ‘charming’ young dog who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

He will need to be the only pet at home and is still learning the ropes when it comes to socialising with other dogs.

Taking him on adventures in quieter areas would be ideal while he continues to refine his social skills.

The bright Border Collie delights in reward-based training and engaging activities to keep his mind active, so his perfect match would be with adopters who can fulfil his need for mental stimulation, while embracing his fun and playful side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dream come true would be to have a big toy box to choose from and a garden of his own to zoom about and play with them in!

Beneath Thomas’ initial shyness lies a cheeky and affectionate nature, just waiting to bloom in a loving forever home.

His carers at the rehoming centre say that while it could take some time for him to reveal all his endearing qualities, patience and understanding from his new family will be key in helping him settle in comfortably.

For more information, or to learn about other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.