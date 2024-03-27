Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three-year-old playful pooch LOVES to have fun.

His carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham describe him as a grown-up puppy – when you offer him a new toy to play with, he will proudly parade around with his teddies, showing them off to anyone who’ll witness.

Gibson can appear a little cautious when you first meet him, and likes to save his affection for his favourite friends. Once you’ve built up a bond, he will love nothing more than spending quality time with you.

Meet Gibson – a charismatic German Shepherd cross who is looking for a family who can offer him a lifetime of adventure.

His perfect match would be with active adopters, who have plenty of time to dedicate to him, including supporting him with some training.

He can be strong on his lead and can be extra lively when seeing other dogs about, so he needs people who can confidently manage his strength, and who could take him for walks in quieter locations.

Gibson must be the only pet and would best be suited to an adult-only household, with a family who could allow him the time he needs to settle in.

If you think that you could be the perfect match for Gibson, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.