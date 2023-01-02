Meet Mikey – a senior dog who is looking for a retirement home to spend his golden years in.

The eight-year-old Cocker Spaniel has been described by Dogs Trust as a ‘refined senior pooch’.

He may be a little older than other dogs at the Shoreham centre, but he has still got bags of energy. He has even proved himself to be a real beachlover on adventures trips to the coast, where he has had fun splashing around in the sea.

While Mikey will need to be the only pet in the home so he can settle in on his own terms, he is more than happy to ramble and amble alongside calm canine friends when out on his daily walkies.

The best way to win over this sweet-natured boy is by offering him a tasty treat and, once you’ve built up a special bond with him, he will offer his paw to you in friendship.

He isn’t the biggest fan of being over-handled so new owners will need to continue the training he’s been working on with Dogs Trust staff to help his confidence grow.

Mikey’s ideal home will be an adult-only abode with a minimum of two people and will need to be within an hour’s drive of the centre.

He will need access to a secure garden that he can explore and would prefer to have a quiet area of the house where he can eat his dinner in peace and relax in.

If you think you could offer Mikey his forever home, or to find out more about any of the dogs

available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.