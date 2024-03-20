Dogs for adoption in Sussex: 'Sweet' pup with a sensitive side needs a home
Sooty entered the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham almost one year ago after his previous owner sadly passed away.
However, the adorable chap hasn’t had much luck when it comes to finding love and is yet to meet his perfect match.
His carers at the rehoming centre say that he would thrive in a quieter home, where he can enjoy daily walks in peaceful locations, and then spend his afternoon snoozing on a cosy bed.
While he can be shy at first, Sooty does enjoy making new friends and loves to show off his lovely ‘sit’ or ‘paw’ in exchange for tasty treats.
However, he likes to save his affection for those he has formed a strong bond with, so a gentle ‘hand’s-off’ approach is needed when building a relationship with Sooty, Dogs Trust said.
The endearing Chihuahua cross Pomeranian would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens, and able to understand that he may need some space at times.
He has been making some progress with building up confidence when seeing other dogs about but would still prefer to avoid them on his walks where possible.
Ultimately, Sooty’s perfect match would be with patient adopters, who can support him with some additional training, and provide him the relaxing lifestyle that he longs for.
If you are interested in adopting Sooty or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.