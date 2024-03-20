Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sooty entered the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham almost one year ago after his previous owner sadly passed away.

However, the adorable chap hasn’t had much luck when it comes to finding love and is yet to meet his perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His carers at the rehoming centre say that he would thrive in a quieter home, where he can enjoy daily walks in peaceful locations, and then spend his afternoon snoozing on a cosy bed.

Sooty

While he can be shy at first, Sooty does enjoy making new friends and loves to show off his lovely ‘sit’ or ‘paw’ in exchange for tasty treats.

However, he likes to save his affection for those he has formed a strong bond with, so a gentle ‘hand’s-off’ approach is needed when building a relationship with Sooty, Dogs Trust said.

The endearing Chihuahua cross Pomeranian would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens, and able to understand that he may need some space at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been making some progress with building up confidence when seeing other dogs about but would still prefer to avoid them on his walks where possible.

Sooty

Ultimately, Sooty’s perfect match would be with patient adopters, who can support him with some additional training, and provide him the relaxing lifestyle that he longs for.