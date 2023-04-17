3 . Alfie - three year old Lurcher

Alfie is 'quite a character', according to Arundawn, and needs a lurcher experienced home. He is great with the other dogs in kennels, but he likes his own space and can be grumpy if others approach his bed. This is a work in progress and the rescue says he has already improved massively, and is now looking for a home ideally with other dogs. He cannot live with children and needs owners who will work with him and understand that he needs boundaries in place. The rescue said: "He has clearly not had the best start in life but now has a chance at a great future." Photo: Arundawn