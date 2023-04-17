These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for loving homes. Find out more about them below.
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?
Each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for a home – including Poodle, Cockapoo and a Pug crossbreed.
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Raya - three month old Pug cross Staffy
Raya, a 'lovely puppy', is looking for a very special owner due to her specific needs. She sadly had cherry eye when she arrived at Arundawn, but is now a completely different dog after her surgery. In her new home, she must have the company of at least one or two other dogs, and would be best suited to living in a rural area. She can't be shut away as she becomes too distressed and is currently taking time to housetrain, although she is a quick learner in many other ways, the rescue said. Photo: Arundawn
2. Frida - one year old American Bulldog
Frida is a young, deaf, American Bulldog who was sadly 'dumped' and is now residing in a council pound facility. Arundawn is looking for a foster carer who can take Frida in.
She is responding well to hand signals and needs a carer with the skills, time and patience she needs - ideally someone with experience of caring for a deaf dog. She would also best suit a home with another, hearing, dog to offer her company and guidance. She is not assessed with children so cannot live with anyone aged under 16. Photo: Arundawn
3. Alfie - three year old Lurcher
Alfie is 'quite a character', according to Arundawn, and needs a lurcher experienced home. He is great with the other dogs in kennels, but he likes his own space and can be grumpy if others approach his bed. This is a work in progress and the rescue says he has already improved massively, and is now looking for a home ideally with other dogs. He cannot live with children and needs owners who will work with him and understand that he needs boundaries in place. The rescue said: "He has clearly not had the best start in life but now has a chance at a great future." Photo: Arundawn
4. Sadie - five year old Alsatian
Sadie is a 'very loving and affectionate dog' who may have been kennelled all her life and used for breeding. She is looking for patient and understanding owners who can give her the time she needs to get used to new situations and environments. She would best suit a rural home, with access to a large, secure garden. The rescue has described her as 'delightful' with all the people she has met of both sexes and ages. Photo: Arundawn