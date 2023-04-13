Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound

These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are looking for loving homes. Find out more about them below.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?

Each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for a home – including Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound

If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.

All information and photos come from Arundawn.

​Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise.

1. Tatiana - one year old Poodle cross

​Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise. Photo: Arundawn

Arundawn believes Nettie has suffered rough handling at some point in her young life, and it has taken her a while to come out of her shell. She is proving to be very affectionate and enjoys snuggling up in front of the telly. Nettie loves nothing more that to be out running and playing with other like minded dogs and is very fast! Her new owner must be committed to continuing to working on facing her fears, such as new people and sudden movements. She must live in a quiet, child-free home.

2. Nettie - two year old Shih Tzu cross

Arundawn believes Nettie has suffered rough handling at some point in her young life, and it has taken her a while to come out of her shell. She is proving to be very affectionate and enjoys snuggling up in front of the telly. Nettie loves nothing more that to be out running and playing with other like minded dogs and is very fast! Her new owner must be committed to continuing to working on facing her fears, such as new people and sudden movements. She must live in a quiet, child-free home. Photo: Arundawn

Felix is 'an absolute sweetheart' who is looking for his forever home. He will need an active home with at least one other dog. His foster carer said there will be a settling in period 'where he comes to terms with his environment' but the result will be 'well worth it'. He is a big loveable lump who walks well on the lead but you will also need to be able to control him if a squirrel or cat is seen! Ideally he would be suited to an active household (as he loves long walks) where someone is about most of the time. ​

3. Felix - 18 month old Lurcher

Felix is 'an absolute sweetheart' who is looking for his forever home. He will need an active home with at least one other dog. His foster carer said there will be a settling in period 'where he comes to terms with his environment' but the result will be 'well worth it'. He is a big loveable lump who walks well on the lead but you will also need to be able to control him if a squirrel or cat is seen! Ideally he would be suited to an active household (as he loves long walks) where someone is about most of the time. ​ Photo: Arundawn

​Susie is good with people but will take a little while to trust. The rescue said she is lovely and gentle and will be happy as an only dog or living with another calm older dog.

4. Susie - nine year old Saluki Lurcher

​Susie is good with people but will take a little while to trust. The rescue said she is lovely and gentle and will be happy as an only dog or living with another calm older dog. Photo: Arundawn

