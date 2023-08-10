3 . Codie - five year old Collie cross

Codie arrived at Dogs Trust's Shoreham centre from a hoarding situation. Due to his very sheltered life and shy nature, he is looking for adopters who are happy to adopt him knowing he will not be confident and able to do 'typical doggy activities' in the early days. Despite this, his cheeky and playful nature is starting to show. Toys are his favourite and they have been essential in building Codie's confidence around people - squeaky toys, balls and teddies are the most fun. Codie is currently unfamiliar and nervous of lead walking so a large secure garden is essential. He will need to live with another dog with a calm nature and who will be a good role model to help Codie build in confidence. It is essential that his new home is a quiet environment as he is not used to home life. Codie is able to share his new home with children over 14 but is unable to live with cats or other small animals.Cody will take time to adjust to his new home and patience and understanding are essential qualities for his new family, helping him build his confidence will be a very rewarding experience for the right adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust