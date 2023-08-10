Boo is a sensitive yet playful pup. He can be shy when meeting new people and is particularly apprehensive around young children, therefore would be happiest in a home where the youngest members of his family are of teen-age or older. Boo’s perfect match would be with patient adopters who could support him with his confidence, while gradually building up positive associations to new places and experiences. He loves to play with other dogs but has yet to realise that not all canines feel the same. He could live with another well-suited dog who would be tolerant of his adolescent energy-levels, but is unable to live with any cats or other small furry pets. He also loves to play with his toys— especially a squeaky ball and is starting to enjoy a gentle fuss from his favourite carers at Dogs Trust! Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Malaki - one year old German Spitz
Malaki is a cheeky little chap with plenty of love to give. Due to his age, he is still learning about the world and is keen to find a family who can teach him lots of new skills, as well as fun tricks. He is super smart and thrives when using his brain, so he has great potential for being a brilliant student! Dogs Trust said Malaki would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children, who could be sensible around him and understanding of his body-language. Malaki can be a ‘chatty’ chap and likes to use his voice when excited, and especially if he wants to let other dogs know that he’s nearby! Malaki could have walking buddies with other dogs of an easy-going nature but will need to be the only dog at home. He is also unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. A garden of his own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Codie - five year old Collie cross
Codie arrived at Dogs Trust's Shoreham centre from a hoarding situation. Due to his very sheltered life and shy nature, he is looking for adopters who are happy to adopt him knowing he will not be confident and able to do 'typical doggy activities' in the early days. Despite this, his cheeky and playful nature is starting to show. Toys are his favourite and they have been essential in building Codie's confidence around people - squeaky toys, balls and teddies are the most fun. Codie is currently unfamiliar and nervous of lead walking so a large secure garden is essential. He will need to live with another dog with a calm nature and who will be a good role model to help Codie build in confidence. It is essential that his new home is a quiet environment as he is not used to home life. Codie is able to share his new home with children over 14 but is unable to live with cats or other small animals.Cody will take time to adjust to his new home and patience and understanding are essential qualities for his new family, helping him build his confidence will be a very rewarding experience for the right adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Woody - eight+ year old Poodle cross
Woody adores the company of his favourite friends but will never be a cuddly 'lap dog' and prefers to interact with his humans by doing fun activities together. He will need a multi-carer home in order to keep up his training and grooming, and he would like access to his own area where he can have his meals and enjoy his favourite things as he does struggle to share. Woody needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home, and requires a garden. His new home must be within two hours of the Shoreham rehoming centre so he can have a few trips to his new home before packing his bags for good. Photo: Dogs Trust