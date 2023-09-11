1. Milo - two year old Pug cross Yorkshire Terrier
Milo is a sweet and affectionate boy takes a while to warm up to new people. Due to this, he is looking for patient owners who will go at his pace. Although, Milo doesn't show much interest in toys at the centre, he has previously grumbled to them being taken away. Due to this, careful management will be needed around toys in the home and he can't share it with young children. Milo could share his home with sensible secondary school children and could also share with another small dog who is calm in nature. Milo cannot live with any cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, or other small animals. Milo relies on his bonded people for reassurance and struggles when they leave, so he would need his alone time to be built up very gradually once he is settled into his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Cassie - one year old Siberian Husky
Dogs Trust said Cassie turns heads wherever she goes; not only because of her striking looks, but because she has the fun-loving and excitable character to match! Full of spritely energy, she is seeking equally active adopters who can keep her busy with lots of enrichment activities, long walks in the countryside, and teaching her fun new skills. Having entered the charity's care as a stray, it appears that Cassie still has much to learn about the big wide world and will hugely benefit from additional training support. This includes building up some confidence, learning some appropriate manners, or alternative outlets when over-stimulated, as she tends to jump up or ‘puppy mouth’ when excited or frustrated. Because of this, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are aged at least 16. While Cassie will need to be the only pet at home, she could possibly have walking buddies with other dogs of a similar size and playful character to her own. Building up her social skills with a variety of dogs will also be a great benefit to her. A big puppy when playing with her toys, Cassie loves to bound around and burn off some steam, so a garden of her own is essential. Cassie finds it challenging when left alone and requires a multi-carer household, so that there is always someone around to keep her company. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rowan - six month old Akita cross Rottweiler
Rowan is an adorable and bouncy puppy, who will grow into a large boy. He is a fun pup who may be able to share his home with another dog, however he is unable to live with cats or other small pets or birds. Older secondary school children who are used to large dogs will be a good fit for Rowan. As Rowan is a young lad and still learning the ropes, he will benefit from adopters who are keen to carry on building up his skills with reward based training. He is currently having some investigations into a possible medical condition, which Dogs Trust said will be discussed in more detail after applying Rowan is such a sweet boy with a calming nature and lots of energy. He is super bright and loves to engage in his training in exchange for some tasty treats. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Benji - five to seven year old Beagle
Benji is a 'sweet lad who has already stolen the hearts' of his carers at the Shoreham centre. Gentle in his character, he is seeking a devoted family who can offer him a lifetime of love and adventures, he likes nothing more than spending time with his favourite people. Benji is uncomfortable sharing and does show some resource guarding behaviours so care will need to be taken around the home as well as out and about to manage these behaviours, therefore, Benji will need a home with no other animals, or children. Typical of his breed, Benji loves to use his nose to sniff and explore his surroundings. Benji is calm and polite when greeting other dogs and likes the company of steady calm dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust