Take a look at these adorable rescue dogs looking for homes in Sussex.
Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your family? Each of these pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue, in Sussex, are looking for loving homes.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
Fern and Jodie are 'very teeny and very sweet' dogs, according to their carers at Rescue Remedies. The pair are very close and would love to find a home together, as Jodie gives Fern a big confidence boost and she becomes anxious when her companion is not around. They are both well-behaved with people and very affectionate. Being typical Terriers, they have tonnes of energy and love their walks. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Barney - five years old
Barney is a Sharpei French Bulldog cross. He is a sweet, gentle boy who needs to be approached calmly on a first meeting. Once he knows you, you'll be his best friend! He loves cuddles and especially enjoys his walks - he always takes his time to sniff and potter about in between short bursts of energy. He has been described as 'a real gent' and will make for a calm and well-behaved companion. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Shebu and Coco - mother and daughter pair
Coco and her mother Sheba (German Shepherd cross Akitas) are a delightful, affectionate and friendly pair. They are very bonded and the charity said, on walks, the pair are constantly checking to see that the other is still there. They are very people friendly and loved being groomed in the paddock. Rescue Remedies said they have the capacity to be strong but walk very well on the lead. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Gimli - two year old Staffie
Gimli is a firm favourite with the volunteers at Rescue Remedies. He is a happy, affectionate and friendly dog who has been described as a 'bundle of joy' and an 'adorable ball of energy'. He enjoys being out and about, especially if he gets to chase a tennis ball, and is 'all about the scratches'. Gimli has grown up in kennels, having arrived at two weeks old, and is looking for a home with a determined family who can teach him new skills and help him settle down into a home for the first time. He can be boisterous and excitable but is eager to please and has a lot of love to give. Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places. Photo: Rescue Remedies