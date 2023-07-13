NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at the RSPCA are looking for loving homes - including a French Bulldog, Labrador and a Beagle 🐶

Take a look below to see if any of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex.

To find out more about adopting one of these adorable pooches, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.

All information and photos come from the RSPCA.

These dogs are available at branches situated in Chichester and Brighton.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Reuben is a friendly, affectionate boy who loves attention. He walks well on the lead and should be housetrained, the RSPCA said. Reuben has socialised well with other dogs while he has been with us but due to his past experience he will need to be the only dog in the home. He is a new arrival who is still being assessed, so more information will be

1. Reuben - one year old French Bulldog

Reuben is a friendly, affectionate boy who loves attention. He walks well on the lead and should be housetrained, the RSPCA said. Reuben has socialised well with other dogs while he has been with us but due to his past experience he will need to be the only dog in the home. He is a new arrival who is still being assessed, so more information will be Photo: RSPCA

Dwayne is a friendly, bouncy boy who loves people and wants to say hello to everyone he meets! Dwayne has grown up in kennels so can be quite worried out and about in the big wide world. He is already improving and learning how to walk nicely on the lead and become less concerned about his surroundings. Dwayne is not housetrained and will need his own garden to help with this. He is friendly and sociable with other dogs but can be a bit exuberant with them initially. He soon calms down and enjoys their company on walks. He could live a larger female dog in his new home who can cope with his energy levels. Dwayne is looking for an experienced home with someone who has the time to put into his training.

2. Dwayne - nine month old Bull Breed cross

Dwayne is a friendly, bouncy boy who loves people and wants to say hello to everyone he meets! Dwayne has grown up in kennels so can be quite worried out and about in the big wide world. He is already improving and learning how to walk nicely on the lead and become less concerned about his surroundings. Dwayne is not housetrained and will need his own garden to help with this. He is friendly and sociable with other dogs but can be a bit exuberant with them initially. He soon calms down and enjoys their company on walks. He could live a larger female dog in his new home who can cope with his energy levels. Dwayne is looking for an experienced home with someone who has the time to put into his training. Photo: RSPCA

Bernadette is a very friendly, affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention. She enjoys her walks and is good on the lead. She knows how to sit when asked and enjoys playing with any toys. Although Bernadette has lived with other dogs, the RSPCA said she would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

3. Bernadette - two year old Bull breed cross

Bernadette is a very friendly, affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention. She enjoys her walks and is good on the lead. She knows how to sit when asked and enjoys playing with any toys. Although Bernadette has lived with other dogs, the RSPCA said she would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA

Figgy is a cheeky, goofy boy who is adored by everyone at the centre, the RSPCA said. Sadly, as a puppy, he was found abandoned in a cardboard box along with his siblings and had ringworm. This has sadly meant he has spent a lot of time at the kennels in the isolation unit until he was clear. The RSPCA is looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed and are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle. He is waiting for his family who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is also a very sensitive soul who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world. Figgy requires an owner who is keen to continue his reward-based training and 'really bring out the best in him'.

4. Figgy - eight month old Mastiff cross

Figgy is a cheeky, goofy boy who is adored by everyone at the centre, the RSPCA said. Sadly, as a puppy, he was found abandoned in a cardboard box along with his siblings and had ringworm. This has sadly meant he has spent a lot of time at the kennels in the isolation unit until he was clear. The RSPCA is looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed and are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle. He is waiting for his family who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is also a very sensitive soul who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world. Figgy requires an owner who is keen to continue his reward-based training and 'really bring out the best in him'. Photo: RSPCA

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:RSPCADogsSussexEast SussexDog Friendly SussexChichester