Take a look below to see if any of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you.
Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex.
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable pooches, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Reuben - one year old French Bulldog
Reuben is a friendly, affectionate boy who loves attention. He walks well on the lead and should be housetrained, the RSPCA said. Reuben has socialised well with other dogs while he has been with us but due to his past experience he will need to be the only dog in the home. He is a new arrival who is still being assessed, so more information will be Photo: RSPCA
2. Dwayne - nine month old Bull Breed cross
Dwayne is a friendly, bouncy boy who loves people and wants to say hello to everyone he meets! Dwayne has grown up in kennels so can be quite worried out and about in the big wide world. He is already improving and learning how to walk nicely on the lead and become less concerned about his surroundings. Dwayne is not housetrained and will need his own garden to help with this. He is friendly and sociable with other dogs but can be a bit exuberant with them initially. He soon calms down and enjoys their company on walks. He could live a larger female dog in his new home who can cope with his energy levels. Dwayne is looking for an experienced home with someone who has the time to put into his training. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bernadette - two year old Bull breed cross
Bernadette is a very friendly, affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention. She enjoys her walks and is good on the lead. She knows how to sit when asked and enjoys playing with any toys. Although Bernadette has lived with other dogs, the RSPCA said she would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA
4. Figgy - eight month old Mastiff cross
Figgy is a cheeky, goofy boy who is adored by everyone at the centre, the RSPCA said. Sadly, as a puppy, he was found abandoned in a cardboard box along with his siblings and had ringworm. This has sadly meant he has spent a lot of time at the kennels in the isolation unit until he was clear. The RSPCA is looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed and are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle. He is waiting for his family who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is also a very sensitive soul who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world. Figgy requires an owner who is keen to continue his reward-based training and 'really bring out the best in him'. Photo: RSPCA