2 . Dwayne - nine month old Bull Breed cross

Dwayne is a friendly, bouncy boy who loves people and wants to say hello to everyone he meets! Dwayne has grown up in kennels so can be quite worried out and about in the big wide world. He is already improving and learning how to walk nicely on the lead and become less concerned about his surroundings. Dwayne is not housetrained and will need his own garden to help with this. He is friendly and sociable with other dogs but can be a bit exuberant with them initially. He soon calms down and enjoys their company on walks. He could live a larger female dog in his new home who can cope with his energy levels. Dwayne is looking for an experienced home with someone who has the time to put into his training. Photo: RSPCA