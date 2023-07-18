3 . Bramble - five month old crossbreed

Bramble is a friendly, lively pup who is looking for a home with someone prepared to put lots of time into his training. He is learning his name and sit but would love to be taught lots more. Bramble has three legs following a road traffic accident and was abandoned by his owners when they couldn't afford his treatment. He is good with other dogs and would love to have a young, playful canine companion in his new home. He could also live with older children who are experienced with dogs. Bramble will also require regular grooming as his coat gets matted quite easily! Photo: RSPCA