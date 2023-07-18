Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex.
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable pooches, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Bev and Barb - Chihuahuas
Bev and Barb are both friendly, happy girls who enjoy attention. They are very bonded to each other so are looking for a home as a pair. Barb (white) can be a little shy and vocal when first meeting new people but the team at the RSPCA said she is very sweet once she gets to know you. They enjoy their walks and love to have zoomies with each other. They are new arrivals who are still being assessed - ,more information to follow. Photo: RSPCA
2. Joy - three year old Bulldog
Joy is a real character and loves everyone she meets. She craves attention and enjoys playing with toys, especially a football! The RSPCA said she can get a little carried away when playing and doesn’t know when to stop, so the toys sometimes have to be removed! Joy is sociable with other dogs and has walked with a variety of different companions since she has been at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bramble - five month old crossbreed
Bramble is a friendly, lively pup who is looking for a home with someone prepared to put lots of time into his training. He is learning his name and sit but would love to be taught lots more. Bramble has three legs following a road traffic accident and was abandoned by his owners when they couldn't afford his treatment. He is good with other dogs and would love to have a young, playful canine companion in his new home. He could also live with older children who are experienced with dogs. Bramble will also require regular grooming as his coat gets matted quite easily! Photo: RSPCA
4. Sky - two year old Belgian Shepherd
Sky is a friendly girl who can be a little shy at first but quickly makes friends. She knows sit and her name and would love to learn loads more to keep her brain active. Sky likes to play ball and having three legs (due to a road traffic accident) does not stop her! She is looking for an owner experienced with similar breeds and someone who has the time and energy to put into her training. Photo: RSPCA