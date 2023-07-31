These adorable dogs are all looking for loving homes in Sussex.
Are you considering welcoming a pooch into your family?
The RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex, has plenty of pups to choose from.
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA, and each of these dogs are available at branches situated in Chichester and Brighton.
1. Rocket - two year old Terrier cross
Rocket's foster carer said he 'has been an absolute pleasure to have in the house'. He is a super-cuddly, loving and affectionate dog who will love to sit next to or on you for a cuddle and a scratch. He is super-playful and loves his toys, often showing them off to his foster carers with a 'very proud look on his face'. His favourite pastime, though, is going for walks and the playful pup needs at least one and a half hours of walking a day. Rocket has been described as a 'bundle of joy'. He will need his own, secure garden and could live with older children who are used to dogs. Photo: RSPCA
2. Casper -
Casper was sadly an unclaimed stray, and has been described by the RSPCA as a very sweet, friendly boy who loves attention and enjoys his walks. He will chase toys but needs to learn to bring them back! Casper is not too keen on being left on his own and may have a bit of separation anxiety so he will need a home where he will not be left on his own initially. He is sociable with other dogs and has already made lots of canine friends at the shelter. Casper may benefit from living with an already established, female dog. He needs a home without cats or small animals. Photo: RSPCA
3. Maisie - one year old Jack Russell Terrier
Maisie is a very lively, fun-loving, cheeky little terrier who is looking for a very active owner. She knows how to sit but will require some further training and plenty of mental stimulation to keep her brain engaged and so that she does not make her own mischief! Maisie is okay with most other dogs but can take a dislike to other female terriers with big personalities like hers. She would prefer a home as the only dog so that she can have all the attention. Maisie is not suitable to live with cats or small animals. She is looking for an active lifestyle and could live with older children who are used to dogs. Maisie will need her own garden and may not be housetrained. Photo: RSPCA
4. Lily - seven year old Lurcher cross
Lily was a little shy when she first arrived at the RSPCA but has already blossomed into a much happier, friendly girl. She knows sit, down and her name and enjoys playing with toys. She also loves to dig so would enjoy a sandpit in her new home. Lily is a new arrival, so the charity is still assessing her, but said she seems sociable with other dogs and will continue to socialise during her time in kennels. Photo: RSPCA