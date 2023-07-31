3 . Maisie - one year old Jack Russell Terrier

Maisie is a very lively, fun-loving, cheeky little terrier who is looking for a very active owner. She knows how to sit but will require some further training and plenty of mental stimulation to keep her brain engaged and so that she does not make her own mischief! Maisie is okay with most other dogs but can take a dislike to other female terriers with big personalities like hers. She would prefer a home as the only dog so that she can have all the attention. Maisie is not suitable to live with cats or small animals. She is looking for an active lifestyle and could live with older children who are used to dogs. Maisie will need her own garden and may not be housetrained. Photo: RSPCA