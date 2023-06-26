These adorable dogs at a Sussex animal rescue are up for adoption. Could you give any of them a loving home?
Here are the latest dogs looking for homes at the RSPCA, which has branches in both West and East Sussex.
If you’re looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home, maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
1. Travis - one year old crossbreed
Travis arrived recently from a multi-dog household. His owner had been taken into hospital and was no longer able to care for him. The RSPCA said he had not been living in the best conditions and some of the dogs from the home had quite matted fur that has had to be shaved. Travis is a friendly, affectionate boy who loves attention. He has been very sociable with other dogs so far and we will continue to socialise him while he is with us. Travis is a new arrival and more information will be provided once he has been assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Rosie - two year old Staffie cross
Rosie is a sweet natured girl who arrived recently. The RSPCA said she was very bouncy on arrival, but has quickly picked up some basic obedience and will need to attend training classes to continue with her learning. Rosie is friendly towards people she meets, but she can be a little nervous of men and will need time to build up a bond over several meetings at the rescue centre. She has some dog friends at the centre but would be best as the only canine in her home as she can be boisterous and requires extra training. She would also be best suited to living with children of secondary school age or older, and in a quiet location so she can settle in. The RSPCA said: "She really is such a lovely girl with so much potential so it would be a shame for her to be in kennels longer than she needs to be." Photo: RSPCA
3. Selina - four year old Maltese cross
Selina arrived at the RSPCA with five puppies who are still being weaned but will soon be ready to find a new home of her own. Selina is a very sweet, friendly girl who is being a very good mum to her pups. She enjoys fuss and attention and walks well on the lead. She would benefit from a little training and it is unknown whether she is housetrained. She has been sociable with other dogs while she has been at the rescue centre and may be able to live with a dog of a similar size in her new home. More information will be made available as Selina is assessed further. Photo: RSPCA
4. Aria - seven year old Beagle
Aria was removed from a puppy farm situation along with several other dogs. The RSPCA said she is a sweet girl once she knows you but can be very shy and worried by new people at first. She loves her food and has a special liking for liver paste which is a good way to win her affection! Aria has had to have a dental and have some teeth removed as they were very infected. Her new owner will need to be prepared to help her keep them clean as she does sometimes get food stuck in the gaps now. Aria is sociable with other dogs and has made several friends at the shelter. She can be a little overwhelmed if they are too boisterous but could live with another calm dog. She is looking for an adult only home and a quiet home environment. She will need her own garden to help with training. Photo: RSPCA