4 . Aria - seven year old Beagle

Aria was removed from a puppy farm situation along with several other dogs. The RSPCA said she is a sweet girl once she knows you but can be very shy and worried by new people at first. She loves her food and has a special liking for liver paste which is a good way to win her affection! Aria has had to have a dental and have some teeth removed as they were very infected. Her new owner will need to be prepared to help her keep them clean as she does sometimes get food stuck in the gaps now. Aria is sociable with other dogs and has made several friends at the shelter. She can be a little overwhelmed if they are too boisterous but could live with another calm dog. She is looking for an adult only home and a quiet home environment. She will need her own garden to help with training. Photo: RSPCA