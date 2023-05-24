Are you considering adopting a rescue dog? Take a look at these adorable pups up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Raystede, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.
There are a variety of breeds currently in the charity’s care – including a Cockapoo, Chihuahua, and an adorably small Staffordshire Bull Terrier – so there may just be the perfect pup for your family!
Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Kiki - four year old Staffie cross Jack Russell
Kiki is a new arrival at Raystede who was sadly an unclaimed stray, so has no previous history. She is a tiny Staffie at 13kg and is very sweet. She is very friendly and adores everyone. Kiki wants to be fully involved in her new owners life and will be better as an only dog in the home as she can be worried by some dogs. She is very active and bouncy with that joyful Staffie zest for life! Kiki will need secure, private garden to relax in. Photo: Raystede
2. Ronnie - one year old Labradoodle
Ronnie is an active, busy and excitable dog. He is initially cautious around strangers, but is friendly with people he knows well. Any children in his home must be teenagers and he can potentially live with another well-matched dog. He has not been cat tested and will be assessed further in other aspects with more time at Raystede. Photo: Raystede
3. Koda - two year old Siberian Husky
Raystede says Koda is a wise, gentle soul who just needs someone to give him their all and show him he is safe. He did not have the correct support, behaviourally or emotionally, during a critical time in his development. Therefore, he can be very nervous of new people, lots of activity and loud noises. He also struggles around other dogs and will vocalise this. His breed type requires a high level of input to meet his needs for mental stimulation and activity levels. Once bonded, he is very affectionate and playful but requires support in the home to reduce symptoms of stress such as pacing. Koda will require a quiet home in the countryside as the only pet with a secure, private garden. Photo: Raystede
4. Burt - two year old Cockapoo
Burt is a new arrival who is settling in and awaiting assessment, but Raystede has said he is quite anxious and will need a calmer home environment. He forms close bonds to those he knows and can be protective of them, while being worried by strangers. He needs an adult-only home and will likely be best as an only dog, despite being sociable with other canines. He also cannot live with cats. He can be vocal and distressed if left alone and requires a special diet. Photo: Raystede