3 . Koda - two year old Siberian Husky

Raystede says Koda is a wise, gentle soul who just needs someone to give him their all and show him he is safe. He did not have the correct support, behaviourally or emotionally, during a critical time in his development. Therefore, he can be very nervous of new people, lots of activity and loud noises. He also struggles around other dogs and will vocalise this. His breed type requires a high level of input to meet his needs for mental stimulation and activity levels. Once bonded, he is very affectionate and playful but requires support in the home to reduce symptoms of stress such as pacing. Koda will require a quiet home in the countryside as the only pet with a secure, private garden. Photo: Raystede