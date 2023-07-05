NationalWorldTV
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs are looking for loving homes - including Huskies, Spaniels and Lurchers 🐶

These adorable pups are up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue. Could you give one a home?
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th May 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Raystede, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.

There are a variety of breeds currently in the charity’s care, so there may just be the perfect pup for your family!

Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex and take a look at more adorable dogs looking for loving homes.

1. Amy - four year old Lurcher

2. Lara - five year old crossbreed

3. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher

4. Misty - seven year old Jack Russell cross Shih Tzu

