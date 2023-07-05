These adorable pups are up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue. Could you give one a home?
Raystede, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.
There are a variety of breeds currently in the charity’s care, so there may just be the perfect pup for your family!
Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Amy - four year old Lurcher
Amy was a stray so Raystede has no previous history on her. Despite this, she is a friendly social girl who could potentially live with older children. She is social with other dogs, so could live with another well-match canine, but she cannot live with cats or small animals. rShe would like access to her own secure garden to zoom around and relax in. Photo: Raystede
2. Lara - five year old crossbreed
Lara, described as a 'gentle giant' is a friendly, affectionate girl who loves nothing more than wiggling her way over to someone for a big fuss, Raystede said. She has previously lived with children so can live with older children who are confident around large breed dogs. Lara is social with some dogs but would be best as the only canine in the home. She cannot live with cats, small animals or birds due to her prey drive. Lara would love access to her own secure garden as she enjoys sunbathing and relaxing outdoors. Photo: Raystede
3. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher
Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede
4. Misty - seven year old Jack Russell cross Shih Tzu
Misty is a new arrival at Raystede who is settling in and receiving vet care for lump. She is a 'timid little dog' who needs a quiet and calm adult-only household. Misty is very worried by children so cannot be visited by younger age groups, and is also afraid of other dogs so must be the only canine at home. She will need exercising in quiet areas. Photo: Raystede