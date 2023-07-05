2 . Lara - five year old crossbreed

Lara, described as a 'gentle giant' is a friendly, affectionate girl who loves nothing more than wiggling her way over to someone for a big fuss, Raystede said. She has previously lived with children so can live with older children who are confident around large breed dogs. Lara is social with some dogs but would be best as the only canine in the home. She cannot live with cats, small animals or birds due to her prey drive. Lara would love access to her own secure garden as she enjoys sunbathing and relaxing outdoors. Photo: Raystede