The RSPCA has a litter of Bull breed cross pups who will be ready for adoption when they are old enough (eight weeks). They are going to be large, strong dogs when fully grown and are looking for experienced owners who are prepared to put lots of time into their socialisation and training. They could live with other dogs who can cope with them when they are annoying adolescents! The pups will need a private, secure garden for training and can not be left for more than a couple of hours to begin with. Any children in the home need to be five years or older and experienced with dogs. Photo: RSPCA
2. Tallulah - three year old Bulldog cross
Tallulah is a bouncy, friendly girl who loves attention and enjoys her walks. She is learning her new name and knows how to sit. Tallulah is clean in her kennel most of the time so has already started to understand housetraining. She is sociable with most other dogs and has already made lots of friends at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA
3. Isla - eight year old Rottweiler cross German Shepherd
Isla loves people and enjoys learning new tricks. She is very well behaved in a home and is housetrained. She generally walks well on a lead but can be strong occasionally, so she will need potential adopters that are strong enough to cope with this. Isla has many dog friends at the centre but has reacted to smaller dogs in the past, and new owners should be comfortable with having a dog that can react occasionally. She can be easily managed with training but she is looking to be the only dog in the home at this time. Isla loves watching TV, country walks and snuggling up on the sofa. She can live with secondary school children and above, but cannot live with other pets. She must have a secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Mini - six to 12 month old Belgian Malinois
Mini is a very energetic and enthusiastic young Malinois. Being such a clever and energetic breed, Mini is looking for an active home with owners who are passionate and have experience with positive, reward based training. She is sociable with other dogs and has made several friends at the rescue centre, however, the RSPCA added that she can become vocal when she sees dogs and when she was younger, did show signs of resource guarding around other dogs. She has been learning scent work and has been doing some basic agility suitable for her age. This has proven to be very beneficial for Mini and ideally her new home would continue to provide her with a fun job. Mini can become quite boisterous when she is frustrated or over-excited, so she will need to live in an adult only household, where someone is around most of the day so she can learn it's okay to be alone. The affectionate Malinois' biggest loves are playing with toys and spending time with people. Her favourite game is playing with a tennis ball and she also loves playing in her paddling pool! Photo: RSPCA