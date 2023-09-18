Could one of the adorable pups be the one for you?
1. Mr Hobbs - Dachshund
Mr Hobbs is an adorable smooth dachshund who is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and affectionate, but nervous of the world. He can be reactive to strangers, other dogs, novel items, and noises and is looking for someone who will be able to support him as he grows. He responds well to positive reinforcement; he is a great lover of food and is working on gentle exposure to new sights, dogs and people. Dogs Trust is hoping to find someone who will carry on with his training and bring out the best in him. Due to him finding the world outside quite scary he is looking for an adult only home or children 16 and above. He was previously fighting with the other dog in the home so would do best to be the only pet in the home. He is not cat tested. He must live in a quiet area. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mouse - Dachshund
Mouse is an adorable smooth dachshund who is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and affectionate, but nervous of the world. He finds many different situations scary from windy weather, strangers, other dogs, novel items, and noises. This can be both inside and outside or the home. He is looking for someone who will be able to support him as he grows. Due to him finding the world outside quite scary he is looking for an adult-only home or children 16 and above. He was previously fighting with the other dog in the home so he would do best to be the only pet in the home. He is not cat tested. He would be best to live in an area which was quiet either a rural country road or a cul-de-sac. He can be left for short periods of time, he is crate trained and travels well in the car. He will need to be the only pet in the home Photo: RSPCA
3. Sky - two year old Belgian Malinois
Sky was a little worried on arrival but has blossomed into a very friendly, loving girl. She knows 'sit', 'down' and her name and wants to make friends with everyone she meets. Sky tries to be clean in her kennel so should be housetrained in her new home. She loves her food but her favourite thing is playing fetch with a ball! Sky was involved in a road traffic accident when she was younger and because of this she has three legs. This does not stop her and she runs just as fast as a four legged dog! Sky is not really interested in other dogs but will happily walk near them without being bothered. She would probably prefer to be the only dog in her new home so she can have all the attention and she will bond very quickly to her new owner. She needs a home without cats or small animals. Sky is looking for an experienced owner with someone prepared to put lots of time into her training as she is a breed that will get bored easily. She will need lots of mental stimulation and enrichment and a fairly active home. She could live with teenage children who are used to big dogs. Photo: RSPCA
4. Bull breed puppies
The RSPCA has a litter of Bull breed cross pups who will be ready for adoption when they are old enough (in about two to three weeks). They are going to be large, strong dogs when fully grown and are looking for experienced owners who are prepared to put lots of time into their socialisation and training. They could live with other dogs who can cope with them when they are annoying adolescents! The pups will need a private, secure garden for training and can not be left for more than a couple of hours to begin with. Any children in the home need to be five years or older and experienced with dogs. Photo: RSPCA