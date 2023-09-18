3 . Sky - two year old Belgian Malinois

Sky was a little worried on arrival but has blossomed into a very friendly, loving girl. She knows 'sit', 'down' and her name and wants to make friends with everyone she meets. Sky tries to be clean in her kennel so should be housetrained in her new home. She loves her food but her favourite thing is playing fetch with a ball! Sky was involved in a road traffic accident when she was younger and because of this she has three legs. This does not stop her and she runs just as fast as a four legged dog! Sky is not really interested in other dogs but will happily walk near them without being bothered. She would probably prefer to be the only dog in her new home so she can have all the attention and she will bond very quickly to her new owner. She needs a home without cats or small animals. Sky is looking for an experienced owner with someone prepared to put lots of time into her training as she is a breed that will get bored easily. She will need lots of mental stimulation and enrichment and a fairly active home. She could live with teenage children who are used to big dogs. Photo: RSPCA