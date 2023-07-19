Take a look below to see if any of these pups are for you!
Raystede, based in Ringmer near Lewes, has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes for you to fall in love with.
Please visit the charity's website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
You can find more news from Dog Friendly Sussex here.
1. Pippa - one year old Springer Spaniel
Pippa is a very friendly and excitable dog. Raystede said she is strong on-lead, high energy and a very busy dog. She is friendly with other dogs and could live with another if well-matched, she has not yet been tested around cats. She may be able to live with confident older children. More information will be made available once Pippa is further assessed. Photo: Raystede
2. Monty - 12 year old Jack Russell
Monty is a friendly, sociable boy who is used to a quiet home. He could potentially live with teenagers, and a well-matched calm dog. He cannot live with cats as he will chase them too. Monty is housetrained, and is comfortable travelling and being left alone. More information will be released as he is further assessed. Photo: Raystede
3. Poppy - five year old Shih Tzu
Poppy is another new arrival but Raystede said her previous history suggests she's a sweet, social girl who is gentle and easy going. She is used to a quiet home and could live with older, calm children. She's not used to being left alone as she is very affectionate and Raystede said she 'just wants to be close to her people'. Poppy is sociable with calm dogs, is comfortable travelling and is housetrained. Photo: Raystede
4. Ruby - two year old Lurcher
Ruby is a friendly, bouncy girl who is just so excited about life, Raystede has said. She will need to be the only pet in the home and could live with older teenagers. Ruby requires training in her new home and her adopters will be supported in learning skills to manage Ruby's frustrated behaviours around other dogs, as she can bark and lunge. She loves to learn and is very playful, she would love a large garden to zoom around in, and it must be secure, with high fencing, as she can easily jump 6ft . She would like a home with owners who are around often to keep her company. Photo: Raystede