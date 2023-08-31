BREAKING
Can you give a home to one of these adorable pooches at a Sussex animal rescue?
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:39 BST

Then take a look at the adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption – including some who sadly have been in kennels for years. Could you be the one to finally give them their forever homes?

To find out more about adoption, visit the rescue’s website and complete an application form.

All information and photos come from Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Pedro arrived as a stray and is very nervous when being walked, as well as being a little scared of traffic. However, he is very young so the sanctuary said it believes he will thrive with the right environment and training

1. Pedro - six month old Staffie cross

Pedro arrived as a stray and is very nervous when being walked, as well as being a little scared of traffic. However, he is very young so the sanctuary said it believes he will thrive with the right environment and training

Riley arrived as a stray in 'quite a state'. He had to have immediate treatment, as his face was partly covered in fly eggs, which were thankfully able to be removed before they hatched. Riley also had what are believed to be bladder stones, which were created due to his poor diet as a stray, leading him to be unable to eat or use the toilet. Following emergency surgery, Riley is recovering and ready for his forever home. Throughout all his discomfort and his pain, Riley has remained positive and loving.

2. Riley - 12 year old Bichon Frise

Riley arrived as a stray in 'quite a state'. He had to have immediate treatment, as his face was partly covered in fly eggs, which were thankfully able to be removed before they hatched. Riley also had what are believed to be bladder stones, which were created due to his poor diet as a stray, leading him to be unable to eat or use the toilet. Following emergency surgery, Riley is recovering and ready for his forever home. Throughout all his discomfort and his pain, Riley has remained positive and loving.

Clymping Dog Sanctuary said Ralphy 'is a character'. He has been with the charity for a while as he needs a female-only home with no children and no other pets. He is very loving, strong and well-trained. For the right person he will make a loving companion.

3. Ralphy - two year old Old English Bulldog

Clymping Dog Sanctuary said Ralphy 'is a character'. He has been with the charity for a while as he needs a female-only home with no children and no other pets. He is very loving, strong and well-trained. For the right person he will make a loving companion.

Aimee has sadly been with at the sanctuary for three and a half years. She is a beautiful loving girl, but gets scared very easily by loud noises and will run when spooked. She has also been known to scale six foot fences. Aimee needs someone that has time, space (more than a garden), understanding and patience. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "We will never give up on Aimee, we believe her forever home is out there and we will look after her until the time is right for her."

4. Aimee - seven year old Belgian Malinois crossbreed

Aimee has sadly been with at the sanctuary for three and a half years. She is a beautiful loving girl, but gets scared very easily by loud noises and will run when spooked. She has also been known to scale six foot fences. Aimee needs someone that has time, space (more than a garden), understanding and patience. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "We will never give up on Aimee, we believe her forever home is out there and we will look after her until the time is right for her."

