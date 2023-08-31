Then take a look at the adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption – including some who sadly have been in kennels for years. Could you be the one to finally give them their forever homes?
All information and photos come from Clymping Dog Sanctuary.
1. Pedro - six month old Staffie cross
Pedro arrived as a stray and is very nervous when being walked, as well as being a little scared of traffic. However, he is very young so the sanctuary said it believes he will thrive with the right environment and training Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
2. Riley - 12 year old Bichon Frise
Riley arrived as a stray in 'quite a state'. He had to have immediate treatment, as his face was partly covered in fly eggs, which were thankfully able to be removed before they hatched. Riley also had what are believed to be bladder stones, which were created due to his poor diet as a stray, leading him to be unable to eat or use the toilet. Following emergency surgery, Riley is recovering and ready for his forever home. Throughout all his discomfort and his pain, Riley has remained positive and loving. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
3. Ralphy - two year old Old English Bulldog
Clymping Dog Sanctuary said Ralphy 'is a character'. He has been with the charity for a while as he needs a female-only home with no children and no other pets. He is very loving, strong and well-trained. For the right person he will make a loving companion. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
4. Aimee - seven year old Belgian Malinois crossbreed
Aimee has sadly been with at the sanctuary for three and a half years. She is a beautiful loving girl, but gets scared very easily by loud noises and will run when spooked. She has also been known to scale six foot fences. Aimee needs someone that has time, space (more than a garden), understanding and patience. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "We will never give up on Aimee, we believe her forever home is out there and we will look after her until the time is right for her." Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary