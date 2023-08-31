4 . Aimee - seven year old Belgian Malinois crossbreed

Aimee has sadly been with at the sanctuary for three and a half years. She is a beautiful loving girl, but gets scared very easily by loud noises and will run when spooked. She has also been known to scale six foot fences. Aimee needs someone that has time, space (more than a garden), understanding and patience. A spokesperson for the sanctuary said: "We will never give up on Aimee, we believe her forever home is out there and we will look after her until the time is right for her." Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary