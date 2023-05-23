Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: This adorable Chihuahua at Dogs Trust Shoreham is looking for a loving home

Meet Frankie – a ‘cheeky’ Chihuahua with tonnes of character who is looking for a new home.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:24 BST

Frankie has been described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as ‘cheeky and loving, yet sensitive at times’.

The charity said he likes a gentle approach when it comes to making friends but that, while earning his trust may take some time, building a bond will him will be well worth the wait.

What Frankie lacks in size, he makes up for in character, and adopters will be rewarded with his true, affectionate, and spirited nature.

FrankieFrankie
Frankie

Four-year-old Frankie is seeking a supportive family who can gradually build up his confidence, while providing him with the quieter home environment that he would thrive in.

Equally, he’d appreciate being taken on peaceful walks, in less-frequented areas, as once he’s feeling relaxed, Frankie loves to explore.

The youngest members of his family must be in their older teenage years, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time.

If you think you could offer a sensitive chap a second chance at happiness, then Frankie would love to hear from you.

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Meet Frankie – a ‘cheeky’ Chihuahua with tonnes of character who is looking for a new home.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also looking for foster carers to welcome its dogs into their homes and free up kennel space.

If you can offer a pooch a temporary home, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/foster.

