Meet Frankie – a ‘cheeky’ Chihuahua with tonnes of character who is looking for a new home.

Frankie has been described by Dogs Trust Shoreham as ‘cheeky and loving, yet sensitive at times’.

The charity said he likes a gentle approach when it comes to making friends but that, while earning his trust may take some time, building a bond will him will be well worth the wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Frankie lacks in size, he makes up for in character, and adopters will be rewarded with his true, affectionate, and spirited nature.

Frankie

Four-year-old Frankie is seeking a supportive family who can gradually build up his confidence, while providing him with the quieter home environment that he would thrive in.

Equally, he’d appreciate being taken on peaceful walks, in less-frequented areas, as once he’s feeling relaxed, Frankie loves to explore.

The youngest members of his family must be in their older teenage years, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode. A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think you could offer a sensitive chap a second chance at happiness, then Frankie would love to hear from you.

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Meet Frankie – a ‘cheeky’ Chihuahua with tonnes of character who is looking for a new home.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also looking for foster carers to welcome its dogs into their homes and free up kennel space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad