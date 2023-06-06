Meet Bobby – a sweet-natured dog with a sensitive side who is looking for a new home.

The adorable seven-year-old prefers the quieter side of life, so is keen to find a home situated in a rural location, with a family who could provide plenty of consistency in a calm and peaceful household.

Supportive adopters who could take the time to get to know him gradually, will be rewarded with a loyal and loving best friend.

Bobby does enjoy his independence at times but holds a big place in his heart for his favourite friends and loves nothing more than relaxing in their company, receiving a gentle neck scratch.

Described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as a ‘lazy Collie who loves a snooze’, Bobby is a super smart chap but isn’t particularly active like others of his breed.

While he does enjoy his reward-based training or exploring the quiet countryside, the endearing Collie cross is more than happy to spend the best part of his day curled up on a cosy bed.

Bobby is easily overwhelmed in the presence of other canines, so needs less-frequented walks, where he has the space to avoid other dogs, and he must be the only pet at home.

His perfect match would be an adult-only family, with experienced adopters who could continue with his ongoing training plans.

If you are interested in adopting Bobby or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . Can you give Bobby a loving home? Bobby Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Can you give Bobby a loving home? Bobby Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Can you give Bobby a loving home? Bobby Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Can you give Bobby a loving home? Bobby Photo: Dogs Trust