Meet Tula – a bright, young Lurcher who is up for adoption and looking for a new home.

The spritely three-year-old loves to learn and has made ‘brilliant progress’ with her training at Dogs Trust, according to her carers.

Now, she is keen to find a family who will enjoy continuing to teach her.

Ever enthusiastic to express her energy, Tula is always looking for the next fun thing to get involved with— whether that’s solving a food-based enrichment puzzle, sniffing about on a treat trail, or engaging in a game with her toys.

Her perfect match would be with a family who lead an active lifestyle, and who have lots of time to dedicate to filling her life with joy!

She’ll need a garden of her own at home, so that she can burn off some steam and enjoy zooming about off-lead, while playing all her favourite games with her family.

Much more a fan of people, Tula is looking to live as the only pet and requires secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs about. She's good at travelling in the car, which is a great advantage when driving her to quieter areas.

Any of her people pals must be of secondary-school age, and she’ll need her new family to meet her on multiple occasions before taking her home, so that they can work alongside the Dogs Trust Training Team.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

If you live within a two-hour drive to the Shoreham rehoming centre and could give Tula a loving home, check out her profile on the Dogs Trust website: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

