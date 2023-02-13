Meet Lexi – a sweet and sensitive Terrier cross who is looking for a home.

The eight-year-old is looking for a family who will promise to love her for life, not just for Valentine’s Day.

Sensitive in her nature, her ‘pawfect’ Valentine’s match would be with understanding adopters who could offer her plenty of patience and a gentle approach when initiating her friendship.

Once the delightful Yorkshire Terrier cross has formed a bond with you, she will show off her cheeky, excitable character and will love nothing more than spending every second by your side.

She is looking for a multiple-person household, so that there is always someone around to keep her company.

Lexi would love a family who could help her to realise just how amazing life can be, gradually introducing her to new experiences while supporting with her confidence.

She will need to be the only pet at home, and the youngest members of her family should be of secondary school age.

Ultimately, Lexi’s dream come true would be somewhere peaceful, where she could spend her days playing with all her favourite toys or snoozing in a cosy bed.

Could you give Lexi a home?

If you think you could offer a relaxing home environment and life’s simple luxuries to a sensitive pooch, then Lexi would love to hear from you.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.