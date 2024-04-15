4 . Peppa - three-year-old Spaniel

Peppa is full of energy and is looking for a quiet rural home where she will not need to be road walked at all. She will need to be the only animal in her new home and have her own secure private garden where she can relax and play. Being a fearful girl, Peppa needs an adult only home environment, with no visiting children. She is best suited to patient adopters who will allow her to settle in her own time and not rush her training. Adopters who are able to visit the centre multiple times to build a bond with her before she goes home are essential. Peppa’s favourite thing is food and she loves a good chew to keep her busy. She will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and lots of time to give Peppa the support she needs. Photo: Dogs Trust