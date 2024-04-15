Are you thinking of adopting a dog?
Dogs Trust, situated in Shoreham, is caring for 17 adorable pooches – one of which may be perfect for you!
1. Astro and Scrappy Doo - Dachshund pair
Astro and Scrappy Doo are looking for a home together. These loveable lads will need to be the only pets in their new abode and would benefit ongoing training to help build up their social skills around other dogs. They’re looking for an adult-only home, due to a previous history of growling at a child, and because of their nervous natures, Dogs Trust said. Patient adopters, who can support Astro and Scrappy with some general confidence building would be ideal. While Astro is an excitable chap on his walks and enjoys exploring, he can be apprehensive when there’s lots going on around him and when seeing other dogs. As such, he would be better suited to quieter walking areas. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Albie - three-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Albie is a friendly boy who loves all things active, people and all the attention he can get. He is looking to be the only animal in the home but can have steady confident and well socialised dog companions that can take his boisterous approach. Albie can share his home with secondary school children, aged 12 years and above who will love a playful pooch. He is looking for active adopters who are interested in training and that understand the enthusiastic nature of his breed. Dogs Trust said Albie will be a loving and entertaining addition to a home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Ellie - fourteen-year-old Jack Russell cross
Adorable Ellie entered Dogs Trust's care after her previous owner sadly passed away. However, despite such a big change within her life, she still radiates a bright and friendly nature, according tot he charity. Being a senior lady, she prefers the quieter side of life, and while she is polite when seeing children about, she prefers when people are calm and predictable when interacting with her. Because of this, she would best be suited to a home where the youngest members of her family are in their later teens. She must be the only pet. Ultimately, those who have been lucky enough to meet Ellie say that she is bound to make for a delightful little companion to a family who can allow her to continue embracing her retirement years. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Peppa - three-year-old Spaniel
Peppa is full of energy and is looking for a quiet rural home where she will not need to be road walked at all. She will need to be the only animal in her new home and have her own secure private garden where she can relax and play. Being a fearful girl, Peppa needs an adult only home environment, with no visiting children. She is best suited to patient adopters who will allow her to settle in her own time and not rush her training. Adopters who are able to visit the centre multiple times to build a bond with her before she goes home are essential. Peppa’s favourite thing is food and she loves a good chew to keep her busy. She will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and lots of time to give Peppa the support she needs. Photo: Dogs Trust