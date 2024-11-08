Meet Belle – a ‘fun-loving’ French Bulldog who has spent just over a year and a half in kennels.

Belle, who is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, is waiting for ‘that special person she can show her true colours to’, according to the charity.

The ‘sweet lady’ absolutely adores spending quality time with her people pals, relishing in all their love and attention.

She can be sensitive at times and a little shy when first getting to know someone. Her carers say that once she’s feeling comfortable, Belle begins to show her cheeky and playful character.

Belle. Photo: Dogs Trust

The perfect match for her would be patient and understanding adopters, who could offer a gentle approach to building her friendship, while offering her support with some additional training.

Belle is a very smart pooch and loves to learn – especially as it means there’ll be tasty treats on offer. These qualities make her the ideal student when it comes to teaching her new skills, Dogs Trust said.

A real ‘foodie’, Belle looks forward to her mealtimes and getting involved in food-based enrichment. However, she isn’t so fond of sharing her snacks.

Due to this, her carers at the rehoming centre say that she would best be suited to a home with older teenagers.

Belle is a sociable girl when it comes to mixing with other dogs and would enjoy walking buddies with other calm-natured canines. She will need to be the only pet in her new home.

If you think that you could offer Belle her forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.