Meet Chico – a fun-loving, enthusiastic, and charming young Lurcher puppy looking for his forever home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently being cared for by Dogs Trust Shoreham, Chico is thriving in a temporary foster home, where he’s shown what a wonderful companion he can be, the charity said.

His foster carers describe him as ‘a loveable and affectionate chap who enjoys snuggling up on the sofa, playing fetch, and putting his clever brain to work during fun training sessions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just six months old, Chico is a bright and bouncy youngster with plenty of energy to share, according to Dogs Trust.

Chico. Photo: Dogs Trust

He’s looking for a home that will embrace all his youthful enthusiasm and continue to guide him as he grows.

Chico is often described as a friendly, social butterfly who adores attention from everyone he meets.

He’s also a playful soul when it comes to meeting other dogs. Although he’s still learning to pick up on social cues around other dogs, ongoing socialisation will help him develop his understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Dogs Trust believe that sharing his home with another friendly, confident dog could really help Chico build his skills and confidence.

Because he can be a little startled by loud or sudden noises, Chico is looking for a calm and understanding home with secondary-school-aged children or older. A secure garden is essential - not only for his toilet training, but also as the perfect space for those famous Lurcher zoomies.

Chico will thrive with adopters who can offer him plenty of exercise, mental stimulation, and enrichment, as well as safe outlets for chewing and play. In return, he’ll bring endless affection, laughter, and love to his new home.

To find out more about Chico, or any of the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.