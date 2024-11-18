Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Bella Boo – a Labrador cross Rottweiler who is searching for a loving home.

Bella Boo is an enthusiastic pooch residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham. She’s currently looking for active adopters who can match her playful spirit.

The ‘fabulous’ four-year-old adores the company of her human companions, and the staff who work with her say that she would make for an excellent pet to a dedicated family who are committed to supporting her with ongoing training.

As a Labrador cross Rottweiler, it is no surprise that Bella Boo has a love for food, Dogs Trust said. She’s a very smart lady and enjoys working for her tasty treats — whether it’s when practicing her tricks, sniffing out treats or working out a food-puzzle.

Bella Boo. Photo: Dogs Trust

She will also enjoy being kept busy on her walks and is great at travelling in the car, making her the ideal adventure buddy.

While she is full of fun-loving character, Bella can become overwhelmed when there’s lots going on around her, Dogs Trust said. She will need a calm home environment to relax after a day full of activities.

For this reason, she is seeking an adult-only family and will need to live with multiple people, so that there’s always someone around to keep her company.

She is looking to be the only animal in the home but can have walking buddies and playdates with other well-rounded dogs of a similar size.

If you think you could be Bella Boo’s perfect match, or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.