Dogs Trust seeks loving homes for puppies in Sussex

A Sussex animal rescue is appealing for forever homes for puppies amid a surge in young dogs entering its care.

A few of the young dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham that are currently seeking forever homes include Chico, a sweet five-month-old Lurcher, and Pip, an adorable nine-month-old Crossbreed.

Chico who would benefit from living with an easy-going, steady doggy pal who could help show him the ropes and could also live with secondary-school aged children, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Pip is a little more on the sensitive side as a result of her turbulent start to life, the charity said. She needs a quiet home, without any other pets, and for the youngest members of her family to be of an older secondary-school age.

Chico. Photo: Dogs Trust

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Young dogs are often seeking similar homes, somewhere calm and peaceful to settle after a day of fun, a garden of their own to play in (and to practice their housetraining), and a dedicated family who can support them every step of the way.

“The ideal adopters would be people who are active and have the time to gradually introduce their pup to new people and places, as well as other dogs.”

The rehoming centre has new pups coming into their care often and encourages potential adopters to fill out a general rehoming application, specifying that they are on the lookout for a younger pooch.

To find out more about adoption and to see the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.