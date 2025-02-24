Woody – an 11-year-old Shih Tzu cross Poodle – arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham in September 2015 and is still looking for a home a decade later.

He recently celebrated yet another birthday in kennels, but Dogs Trust said he ‘hasn’t lost hope’.

“Staff pull out all the stops every year to ensure his big day doesn’t go unnoticed,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

"This year was no different, with Woody being showered in birthday cards, toys, and gifts from his fans nationwide thanks to his new role as a Sponsor Dog.

“But behind the wagging tail and new treats lies the sad reality that Woody is still waiting for his forever home.”

Dogs Trust staff describe Woody as ‘one of a kind’ and ‘the most intelligent dog we’ve ever worked with’.

He was ‘quite worried’ when he arrived at the rescue centre and is seeking adopters who understand his need for space and who will respect his boundaries.

Over the years, Woody has taken part in lots of training and has come on leaps and bounds as a result, according to Dogs Trust. Centre staff believe Woody is likely overlooked due to some of his medical conditions, which are managed with regular medication.

Even at his old age, Woody has energy to burn, whether it’s showing off tricks or playing tug. He’s looking for an adult-only home in a quiet, peaceful environment without any other pets. He’d also love a private garden for sniffing.

Dogs Trust said winning Woody’s trust takes patience, but those who put in the time will be rewarded with a ‘fun-loving, charismatic pal’ who will keep you entertained for years to come. Michaela Wells, assistant manager at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, added: “Woody is an incredible dog. He’s clever, playful and full of personality.

"We adore him, and every birthday we celebrate with him is special, but what he really needs is a home of his own.

"He deserves to spend his next birthday on a cosy sofa, not in a kennel. After a decade of waiting, we know there’s someone out there who’s the perfect match for Woody – we just need to find them!”

For more information about Woody, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

1 . UK's 'most forgotten dog' has spent 10 years in Sussex kennels Woody Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . UK's 'most forgotten dog' has spent 10 years in Sussex kennels Woody Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . UK's 'most forgotten dog' has spent 10 years in Sussex kennels Woody Photo: Dogs Trust