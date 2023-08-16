Dogs Trust’s dog of the week: Rufus the bulldog from Sussex

Rufus the bulldog has been named Dog Trust Shoreham’s dog of the week.

Rufus is a dog who never fails to put a smile on the faces of his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

He’s been described as a joyful pooch with a laid-back character and a lot of love to give.

Aged almost nine-years-old he may be considered a senior, but he still has a spring in his step and looks forward to his daily outings or joining his favourite friends over a game of football.

This bright British bulldog loves to use his brain and asking him to show off his tricks is a great way to begin building up a bond with him, especially as he knows that a tasty treat might be on offer. The basic commands he knows are ‘sit’, ‘down’, ‘paw’, and ‘high-five’.

While Rufus is a friendly chap to all whom he encounters, he likes to save his affection for those who have taken the time to get to know him well.

The staff who work with him say that he would best be suited to a home with older children who could be gentle around him. While Rufus will need to be the only dog in his new abode, he has previously lived with a cat and a rabbit, so could possibly do so again pending gradual introductions.

His perfect place to call home would be somewhere peaceful, where he could spend much of his day relaxing on a big comfy bed or chilling out in the garden. He’ll also need somewhere that is based on the ground floor as he can struggle to get up and down steps.

If you think you could be the one that Rufus has been waiting for, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

