A routine training exercise took an exciting turn for RNLI crew from East Sussex when a pod of dolphins joined them on their way back to Brighton Marina.

The volunteer crew from Brighton RNLI had spent Saturday morning conducting training drills with the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, honing essential rescue skills in open water.

On their return journey, just off the coast, the crew was thrilled to spot a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the lifeboat.

Volunteer crew member Ton Hedges, who was wearing the head camera that caught the footage, said: ‘On our way back to Brighton Marina, we met two playful dolphins who put on quite a show - swimming alongside us and showing us just how high they can jump! It was a huge privilege, and a highlight of the year for all the crew on board.’

A routine training exercise took an exciting turn for RNLI crew from East Sussex when a pod of dolphins joined them on their way back to Brighton Marina. Picture: Brighton RNLI

Speaking on the training exercise, Tom added: ‘We visited the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, who train local children aged 7-16 in sea safety and lifesaving techniques. After demonstrating how we'd assess an injured casualty and evacuate them to our lifeboat, we held a floating Q&A in beautifully calm conditions. Thank you to all the club volunteers and young people for taking part.’

