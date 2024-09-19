Dolphins greet East Sussex RNLI volunteers returning from training
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The volunteer crew from Brighton RNLI had spent Saturday morning conducting training drills with the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, honing essential rescue skills in open water.
On their return journey, just off the coast, the crew was thrilled to spot a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the lifeboat.
Volunteer crew member Ton Hedges, who was wearing the head camera that caught the footage, said: ‘On our way back to Brighton Marina, we met two playful dolphins who put on quite a show - swimming alongside us and showing us just how high they can jump! It was a huge privilege, and a highlight of the year for all the crew on board.’
Speaking on the training exercise, Tom added: ‘We visited the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, who train local children aged 7-16 in sea safety and lifesaving techniques. After demonstrating how we'd assess an injured casualty and evacuate them to our lifeboat, we held a floating Q&A in beautifully calm conditions. Thank you to all the club volunteers and young people for taking part.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.