A takeaway chain has put forward plans to relocate to a new location in Hailsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an application submitted to Wealden District Council, Domino’s Pizza is seeking permission to convert the former HSBC bank in Market Street into a hot food takeaway.

If approved, the takeaway says it would relocate from its existing location within the town, currently at 32 High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conversion will involve both internal and external changes to the building, with signage and ventilation equipment to be installed.

The former HSBC bank in Market Street, Hailsham. Image via Google Maps.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, the takeaway’s agent said: “The change of use and associated works have been demonstrated to be acceptable and in accordance with both local and national planning policies.

“It has been demonstrated that the Hot Food Takeaway will not have an adverse effect on the Conservation Area, residential amenity or highways network.

“Overall, the proposed change of use will occupy vacant units to provide an active use and frontage that will generate a good level of footfall and provide job opportunities for local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application notes how the building has five off-street parking spaces to its rear, which could be used by both customers and delivery drivers. The takeaway says these off-street spaces will prevent on-street parking on Market Street and Vicarage Road.

The application also notes how Domino’s would want to operate its new location to the same hours as its existing premises — from 11am to 11.30pm daily.