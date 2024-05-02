A takeaway chain has put forward plans to relocate to a new location in Hailsham.

Domino’s Pizza to relocate East Sussex takeaway
In an application submitted to Wealden District Council, Domino’s Pizza is seeking permission to convert the former HSBC bank in Market Street into a hot food takeaway.
If approved, the takeaway says it would relocate from its existing location within the town, currently at 32 High Street.
The conversion will involve both internal and external changes to the building, with signage and ventilation equipment to be installed.
In a statement submitted as part of the application, the takeaway’s agent said: “The change of use and associated works have been demonstrated to be acceptable and in accordance with both local and national planning policies.
“It has been demonstrated that the Hot Food Takeaway will not have an adverse effect on the Conservation Area, residential amenity or highways network.
“Overall, the proposed change of use will occupy vacant units to provide an active use and frontage that will generate a good level of footfall and provide job opportunities for local people.”
The application notes how the building has five off-street parking spaces to its rear, which could be used by both customers and delivery drivers. The takeaway says these off-street spaces will prevent on-street parking on Market Street and Vicarage Road.
The application also notes how Domino’s would want to operate its new location to the same hours as its existing premises — from 11am to 11.30pm daily.
For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2024/0813/F on the Wealden District Council website.