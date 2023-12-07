Donate an item of food a day for Burgess Hill Pantry’s Reverse Advent Calendar

Burgess Hill residents are being asked to donate one food item a day as part of Burgess Hill Pantry’s new Reverse Advent Calendar.

The scheme started on December 1 to help those in need over the festive season.

Claire Fuller, manager at Burgess Hill Pantry, said: “This year we're doing a reverse advent calendar. We’re asking people who want to make a difference this Christmas to collect some lovely food items every day of December and bring them into us in the pantry to help those who are struggling to put foot on the table.”

For example, December 13 on the calendar asks for tinned fish while December 15 asks for rice pudding.

Claire Fuller, manager at Burgess Hill Pantry, with the Reverse Advent Calendar. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2311301

Claire said: “We always struggle to get donations after Christmas. It’s known as ‘the hungry gap’. So we are looking to fill our shelves with the items that are donated over the Christmas period to keep us going through January, February and March.”

People can bring their completed calendar to the pantry at 25-29 The Martlets, which is open on December 21 (10am to 4pm), December 22 (9.30am to 11.30am) and December 23 (10am to 12pm). The pantry is also re-open after Christmas on January 3.