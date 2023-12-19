BREAKING

Donations help to fund Sussex village 'Fun Day'

Donations from local organisations have been made to help fund a Sussex village ‘Fun Day.’
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
Storrington neighbourhood warden Chris Poore receives a cheque from Waitrose towards funding of next year's village fun day

The fun day, being organised by neighbourhood wardens, will be held in Storrington on August 19 2024 with a string of free activities.

Storrington and Sullington neighbourhood warden Chris Poore was given a cheque for £2,400 from supermarket Waitrose and £1,000 was presented by the Rev Kathryn Windslow on behalf of St Mary’s Parish Church.

The money will help fund a mobile climbing wall, bouncy assault course and bouncy castle.

