Donations help to fund Sussex village 'Fun Day'
Donations from local organisations have been made to help fund a Sussex village ‘Fun Day.’
The fun day, being organised by neighbourhood wardens, will be held in Storrington on August 19 2024 with a string of free activities.
Storrington and Sullington neighbourhood warden Chris Poore was given a cheque for £2,400 from supermarket Waitrose and £1,000 was presented by the Rev Kathryn Windslow on behalf of St Mary’s Parish Church.
The money will help fund a mobile climbing wall, bouncy assault course and bouncy castle.