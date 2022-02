Five year old William Roe-Dale by one of beech trees that were felled by Storm Eunice in Donnington. Pic: Caroline Woodroe SUS-220222-101255001

Within moments of arriving two beech trees of 100 foot each were blown down crushing the car.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William, who attends Oakwood School in Chichester, said: “We were just inside the house and heard a very loud bang and then we looked out of the window to see the second tree being blown down”.

Luckily neither William or his grandparents were injured because of the storm.