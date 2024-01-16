Donors raise £50,000 for Chichester six-year-old's life-saving surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money, which has been raised by more than 1,700 donors, will be used to send six-year-old Minnie to America for a surgery which could give her the best chance at life.

She suffers from a rare and complex form of heart disease called Ebstein’s Anomaly, which keeps her blood oxygen levels at dangerously low levels, and has spent most of her short life in and out of hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her first and best chance at something like a normal life is an elaborate operation called a Cone Procedure. Early efforts to secure the surgery in the UK fell short, after cardiologists told Minnie’s family that her condition was effectively inoperable, too sensitive for the procedure to work. That all changed on Boxing Day last year, when American surgeon Dr Da Silva, who invented the Cone Procedure, announced he was willing to operate.

Charlotte Tugwell with Minnie. Photo: Charlotte Tugwell.

"When we got the news, it was like everything we’ve fought so hard for – refusing to accept no as an answer – just came to fruition,” said Charlotte Tugwell, Minnie’s mum. “It was like being told ‘this might happen. She might get a repair.’ It’s almost beyond comprehension. It’s this chance of hope, happiness, the belief that everything we’ve been fighting for might pay off eventually.”

The family hopes to raise £140,000 by the time the fundraiser ends and, with plenty of people following Minnie's story on Facebook and Instagram, that looks like it could happen. For the time being, though, Charlotte said she and the family have been “blown away” by the generosity of donors all over the UK, some of whom have donated as much as £5,000 to the cause.