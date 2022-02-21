Don’t miss seeing the old Debenhams at Hastings lit-up with a sound and light show this week

The event is being organised by Hastings Last Thursdays - a collaboration with multiple creative organisations who are invested in making Hastings a cultural destination.

The old Debenhams building, in Robertson Street, will be brought to life with a large-scale projected artwork animating the building with motion and colour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A four minute film will be on a 20-minute loop with 6 showings between 6pm and 8pm. Visual content by VFX artist Adam Seeley with a soundscape created by composer Edward Blakeley.

Debenhams at Hastings SUS-220221-113815001

The Bell Orchestra will be in Hastings town centre and there will be a busking stage at Trinity Triangle.

Some shops and coffee houses in the area will be opening late.

Keep a look out for Radiator Arts’ colourful artworks adorning the streets and catch the carnival colours of the temporary street art by artists Charlotte Sometimes and Kate Bruce that will be brightening up the town.

There are three free events running at the White Rock Theatre from 5pm - 7pm on Thursday 24.

Hastings Last Thursdays SUS-220216-142543001

You can join the White Rock Youth Theatre’s Comic Carnival, take part in a carnival making workshop ahead of Fat Tuesday, and enjoy a Music Makers Market.