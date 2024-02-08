​’She’s Flirting’ is hosted by Kikiara and Hasting born drag queen Heather Duster, who has made a big name on the London drag circuit.

It also stars local acts Persephone and Puppin Devert. Tickets are £15. Doors open at 7pm. arrive early for the best seats. The event is for ages 16 plus. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult. The Nest is based at the former Old Town Hall in the High Street.